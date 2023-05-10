Citing lack of reimbursements from the state, councilors vote to close Jordan’s deputy registrar office

Jordan officials say the city’s deputy registrar office will be closing at the end of June.

The office does vehicle registration services such as titles and tab renewals, as well as limited driver’s license services in addition to DNR permits.

According to City Administrator Tom Nikunen, Jordan has lost $500,000 over the past five years due to a lack of reimbursement from the state.

Due to the closure, two workers will be laid off, and three other workers will be reassigned to other departments within the city.

Nikunen adds the decision to close the office was made by city councilors on Monday night. Councilors opted to close the office in June rather than right away so they could give employees notice about the change.

City councilors in Maplewood also voted Monday night to permanently close its DMV and passport services center, effective immediately. The closure leaves seven employees out of a job.

Maplewood officials say the facilities have lost more than a million dollars in the last five years, adding that state reimbursements didn’t keep pace with the transactions taking place, including processing REAL IDs.

