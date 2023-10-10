Church Mental Health Summit held to help clergy facing depression, burnout

Faith leaders have increasingly stepped into the frontlines of care for their congregations.

Health experts say a growing number of clergy are facing anxiety, depression and burnout.

On Tuesday, an online “Church Mental Health Summit” was held.

Pastor Karna Moskalik at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stillwater took part in the event.

“You don’t have to go it alone, that there are resources out there,” Pastor Moskalik said. “There’s tools that can help a pastor flourish. Anytime a pastor discerns that they can’t do it anymore, that they’re throwing in the servant’s towel, it really breaks my heart.”

People from more than 100 countries took part in the online event held by educational health experts.