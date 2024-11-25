Christmas tree farmers in Minnesota optimistic as season opens

If you’re on the hunt for a real Christmas tree this holiday season, you’re in luck.

Despite supply issues due to drought, Christmas tree growers in Minnesota say the extremely wet weather has resulted in one of the best growing seasons in recent memory.

Ben Wolcyn, president of the Minnesota Christmas Tree Association, said this year’s weather will hopefully make up for losses from the last couple of years that have resulted in a tight supply nationwide.

“We really can’t grow enough trees to cover the people who want them,” Wolcyn said.

Minnesota’s drought in 2022 and 2023 led to significant strain on the crop, Wolcyn said. Because Christmas trees grow on an eight-to-10-year cycle, farmers are worried about what that means for trees a decade from now.

“It’s not going to impact the market immediately, but down the road, there will be another short supply,” he said.

Ben Wolcyn, president of the Minnesota Christmas Tree Association, at the St. Paul Farmer’s Market (KSTP-TV)

The challenges haven’t deterred people from joining the profession.

Steve Kavan bought the property in Lino Lakes six years ago and began growing Christmas trees as a hobby. Two years ago, he quit his full-time job and officially became a Christmas tree farmer.

This weekend, he opened Kavan Family Christmas Tree Farm for business, selling pre-cut trees and wreaths. Kavan hopes to have cut-your-own trees available next year.

“It’s a big moment to be open and have customers show their support,” he said Sunday afternoon. “It’s fun.”

To find a cut-your-own Christmas tree farm in Minnesota, click here.