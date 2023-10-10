Chippewa County Board to discuss misconduct allegations involving Sheriff Tuesday evening

Members of the Chippewa County Board are expected to discuss Sheriff Travis Hakes during a closed-door session on Tuesday evening.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, an investigator hired to look into misconduct allegations against Sheriff Hakes found evidence of “problematic conduct and a lack of leadership.”

RELATED: Investigation report into Wisconsin sheriff finds ‘unequivocal evidence of problematic conduct’

Also as previously reported, Hakes has said the investigation contained inaccuracies.

RELATED: Chippewa County, WI sheriff claims ‘inaccuracies’ in outside investigator’s report

Documents obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS show the board members ordered the investigation to be done in June after they received a complaint that claimed Hakes sent unwanted and inappropriate text messages.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. CLICK HERE for a stream of the board’s regular meeting.

The board will have 10 minutes to address the report before discussing next steps. CLICK HERE for the full meeting agenda.