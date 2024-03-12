Children’s Minnesota offering new modesty pediatric gowns

Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis is breaking new ground.

It’s one of the first U.S. hospital systems to offer modesty gowns specifically designed for Muslim children.

“We’re committed to providing equitable and inclusive care through every aspect of a family’s experience, right down to the medical gown kids wear during their stay at our hospitals,” Dr. Emily Chapman with Children’s Minnesota Hospital said.

The gowns come in four sizes. They’re designed with sleeves that are 3/4 length, a detachable hijab and a closure that can be worn facing either front or back.

“Health care is one of the most personal — and important — parts of our lives. Through our collaboration with Children’s Minnesota, our aim is to help patients and their families feel seen and understood in those moments,” said Hilal Ibrahim, founder and CEO of Henna & Hijabs.

Last year, Children’s Minnesota began offering head caps and hijabs to patients. They also offer hair care products made for children with various textured hair after receiving feedback from families looking for more inclusive options.