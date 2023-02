Minneapolis police say they have found a child that was inside a car that was stolen. The car has not been found.

The light blue 2013 Mazda 5 was stolen off of 1300 Lake St E, police said. It last pinged near the intersection of 32nd St. E. and 20th Ave. S.

The car’s license plate is FXA-996.

Anybody who sees the car should call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.