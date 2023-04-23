Child injured in Cannon Falls fire dies

One of the children pulled from a fire in Cannon Falls on Wednesday died from smoke inhalation on Friday, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The child, a 10-month-old baby girl, is identified as Seqouyah Kelleymae Johnson.

Two other children, one of which is believed to be between 1 and 2 years old and another who is 7 years old, were also brought to the hospital with their mother. Both children were in critical condition at the time and the mother’s injury was described as “pretty significant” by Cannon Falls Police Chief Jeff McCormick.

The family’s updated conditions have not yet been released.

First responders were initially called to Cannon Valley Apartments early Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived, a woman told officers that her kids were still inside and she’d cut her arm trying to get them out.

After officers started breaking windows, McCormick says a couple of the kids were spotted in a living room area. They were taken out to ambulances as firefighters arrived and started working to extinguish the fire.

The chief says a third child was then found inside and brought out to safety.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.