Chaska church artwork aims to bring hope to clergy sex abuse survivors

New artwork outside a Chaska church honors survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

In May, a mosaic entitled “Ripples” went up in front of Crown of Glory Lutheran Church. The artwork is made of handmade glass panels that have been shattered and reattached.

Roger Lee, the man who came up with the idea for the memorial, says it will help bring hope to clergy sexual abuse survivors.

“We’ve got pieces that are broken and put back together which shows some healing and then there’s the ripple effect whereas we share it the ripples become waves,” Lee said. “Healing happens in community and it happens when we can break the silence.”

“To hear the news was hurtful, but to know that his voice was going to be heard was so hopeful,” Pastor Reggie Klindworth of Crown of Glory Lutheran Church said. “That’s a big leap for us knowing exactly what is going to be hanging on the front of this building what it means so being a truth teller is a big part of what we want to do here.”

Soon, a plaque will put on the wall below the artwork with a statement explaining why the piece was created.