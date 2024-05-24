Champlin woman gets prison sentence for assault that left baby in coma

A Champlin woman will be spending the next few years in prison for an assault that left a six-month-old baby who was in her supervision at a home day care severely injured.

In October of last year, Michelle Maree Holte, 59, was charged with one count of first-degree assault, which she later pleaded guilty to.

RELATED: Champlin day care provider charged with assault that left 6-month-old baby in coma

On Friday morning, Holte was sentenced to serve 91 months in prison, a little over 7-and-a-half-years, for the assault that left Nolan, shown below, severely injured.

Court records say some of Nolan’s skull was removed to relieve brain swelling, and some of the injuries will likely have long-term medical consequences. He was placed in a medically induced coma after doctors found he had a subdural hemorrhage, severe brain injury and retinal hemorrhages.

Baby Nolan, who was the victim of a daycare assault. Credit: Family friends

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux attended Holte’s sentencing, and said it was hours-long.

The criminal complaint states when the parents picked Nolan up from Holte’s day care on Oct. 18, the baby’s eyes were turned to the left and then closed on the way home. When removing the baby from the car seat, they discovered his “eyes were bouncing while still veering left” along with flexed limbs that “did not feel normal.”

When Nolan’s mother called Holte to ask what happened, Holte told her that another child at the day care had dropped her baby. The doctor treating the baby told police Holte’s story didn’t match the severity of the child’s injuries.

Investigators say Holte repeated the claim that another child dropped the baby when they questioned her, leading police to question that child.

During the interview, court records say the child told police that Holte was “rough” with the baby and a doll was used to show what the child witnessed. The child “took the doll to eye level and dropped the doll on the table in front of her,” according to the complaint.

In another interview, Holte then admitted to tossing the baby, saying that she put him down “a little harder than normal.” Holte said she then noticed the baby was not focusing and had slanted eyes. She also recalled feeling “overwhelmed and frustrated” and that she hit “a breaking point, in a bad way” after doing child care for so long.

Court records also include a statement from the baby’s doctor, who said, “The mechanism of injury, of a forceful slamming, reported by the daycare provider, could explain [Victim’s] presentation with subdural hemorrhage, severe brain injury, and retinal hemorrhages. It is notable that he was reported to have been symptomatic immediately afterwards, which is also consistent with a severe traumatic event.”

Eric Chaloux will have more on Holte’s sentencing during Friday’s newscasts.