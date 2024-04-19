Celebration of life to be held for the mayor of Spring Park

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday for the mayor of Spring Park.

Jerry Rockvam, who owned a marina on Lake Minnetonka, died last month after a short battle with cancer. He was 85 years old.

Rockvam served as mayor of Spring Park for nearly four decades, and Rockvam’s daughter says her father was known for having a strong work ethic.

“He did what he loved doing,” Roxanne Rockvam, with Rockvam Boat Yards, said. “The biggest lesson is work hard. Find the thing you love doing and work with it, and do it, and give back.”

Jerry Rockvam’s celebration of life will be held this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Lord Fletcher’s in Spring Park.