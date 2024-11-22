Caught on tape: 2 South St. Paul police officers rescue woman from burning home

A quiet shift on patrol quickly changed for two South St. Paul Police Officers who raced to save a woman from a burning home early Wednesday morning.

It was 30 minutes before Sgt. Michael Dahl and Officer Aaron Schmidt were set to get off their shift when the call came across their dispatch radio — a house fire on the 100 Block of Frost Avenue West with people possibly trapped.

Body-worn camera video from the two officers captured the rescue.

“Knew I didn’t have time — just had trust in my partner here, Officer Schmidt, that he’d know what to do and follow my lead,” said Sgt. Dahl.

The video captured flames shooting out the home’s front picture window as smoke filled the home.

“The smoke from a house fire is something a lot of people don’t realize how thick it is, how strong it is,” said Officer Schmidt.



Sgt. Dahl tried to push his way into the home through a kitchen door but wasn’t able to get it to budge.

Officer Schmidt urged Dahl to leave and try a different route as smoke filled their space.

“I was frustrated at that point because I couldn’t gain access,” Sgt. Dahl said. “With the help of Officer Schmidt helping keep me levelheaded — got me out of there.”

The officers tried to find another way into the burning home.

The two walked around the home and found a window where they could see the woman inside, but she was unable to get out.

Officer Schmidt was helped through the window by Sgt. Dahl and he got into the woman’s room as smoke was coming into it.

“I’ll never forget, I’ll always play it back in my mind, that feeling we were able to find her and get her out of that room,” Schmidt said.

The woman survived the fire.

Family of the woman have been thanking the officers on social media for their heroic efforts.

South St Paul’s police chief shared the video on social media and thanked his officers.

“It’s not often I can publicly share the outstanding work of our staff, but I’m proud to do so tonight,” wrote Chief Brian Wicke on Facebook. “Mike and Aaron………outstanding work, you represent us well!”