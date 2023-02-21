Catholic churches prepare for Ash Wednesday amid beginning of winter storm

As this winter storm begins hitting us, Catholic churches across the Twin Cities are preparing for Ash Wednesday.

Three services will be held at The Basilica of Saint Mary in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday. The noon and 5:30 masses will be livestreamed.

“Coming for ashes is not obligatory,” Father John Berger said. “It’s not a Holy Day of Obligation. It’s not worth risking your life and you start Lent whether you get the ashes or not.”

You should check your church’s website to see if Ash Wednesday services will be held.

Due to the winter storm, the Archdiocese is allowing parishes to distribute blessed ashes at masses this week from Thursday through Sunday.