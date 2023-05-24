Cat takes a road trip in semi-truck to Eagan Amazon facility

A Twin Cities cat has quite the story to tell after surviving a road trip.

The cat named Noah was found in a semi-truck traveling from Brooklyn Park Tuesday morning at an Amazon facility in Eagan.

“I first assumed it was maybe ‘bring your cat to work day,’ but low and behold that cat actually came in one of the inbound trailers,” Amazon Station Manager David Aldahl said. “It was very friendly. It was purring and seem to be happy to be found. We’re very happy that it made its way home. ”

Authorities were able to use Noah’s microchip to find his owner in Columbia Heights.

“It’s probably the number one thing you can do for the safety of your pet,” Officer Jodie Opstad, Eagan Police Animal Control said. “If their collars come off or if they end somewhere very far away, we can still scan them and get them right back to their owners.”

Noah was reunited with his owner, she had no idea how he got into the truck.