Cannon Falls police find standoff suspect dead in home

UPDATE: Members of law enforcement involved in the standoff Wednesday found the suspect dead just after 5 p.m. inside his home, according to an updated release from the Cannon Falls Police Department.

Officers are now helping students out of schools after lifting the shelter-in-place order, the department said.

“The investigation of the incident is just beginning, and will take several hours to determine the details that lead to this shooting,” police wrote.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

There have not been any updates to the woman’s condition.

Law enforcement officers are at the scene of an active situation Wednesday afternoon in Cannon Falls.

Law enforcement officers at the scene of an active situation in Cannon Falls on March 29, 2023. (Pafoua Yang/KSTP-TV)

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew at the scene, but Chopper 5 showed a large law enforcement presence in the general area of First and Hoffman streets — just a few blocks south of County Road 19 and east of Highway 52.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place warning for the area and is asking the public to avoid the area.

According to Cannon Falls police, a 26-year-old woman called 911 just after 11:30 a.m. and reported that she’d been shot. Officers responded and took her to safety, and she was then taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police say, with help from multiple other agencies, they’ve established a perimeter around a home in the area and believe a 25-year-old man is inside the home. Officers are now trying to contact the man.

The department says officers don’t believe there is a threat to the public but they’re asking people nearby to stay inside and secure their homes until the suspect is found. Additionally, Cannon Falls Public Schools have been notified and aren’t currently allowing anyone in or out of buildings, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for the latest updates on air and online.