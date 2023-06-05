Cannon Falls community comes together to help struggling restaurant owner

People in Cannon Falls have come together to help a business owner in need.

Dairy King owner Emin Yilmaz made a plea for help on Facebook after he was forced to close when 17 family members were killed in an earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this year.

Dudley’s Pizza and Sandwich Shop owner Nolan Hartl held a chicken wing fundraiser and raised more than two thousand dollars for Yilmaz.

“I need to do something; try and give this guy a chance,” Hartel said. “Every single dollar of revenue we sold in our wings, we sent straight over to him at Dairy King,”

Hartl has never met Yilmaz but says Yilmaz was grateful for the money raised when the two exchanged messages on Facebook.