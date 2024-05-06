Cannon Falls Boy Scout honored for helping restore Civil War monument

A Cannon Falls Boy Scout will receive a high honor this month.

16-year-old Liam Dewanz’s Eagle Scout project helped restore the city’s Civil War monument.

For the last year, Dewanz helped clean up the area, repair the monument stairs and recreate a Minnesota Civil War flag.

“I wanted to do something that was meaningful,” Dewanz said. “Something that would really benefit the community.”

On Memorial Day, Dewanz will be given his Eagle Scout badge during a ceremony at the Civil War monument.