Candidates for Minnesota governor make final weekend push on campaign trail

On this last weekend before Election Day, Gov. Tim Walz and Republican candidate Dr. Scott Jensen made several stops on the campaign trail in the race for governor.

At a campaign stop in Coon Rapids, Gov. Walz pointed out the differences between he and Jensen.

“You do not need a governor who thinks he’s smarter than the people at the Mayo Clinic,” Gov. Walz said. “You do not need a governor who goes to the internet for their advice on a global pandemic. What you need is a governor that can ask the right questions.”

At a campaign stop in Blaine, Dr. Jensen took aim at Walz.

“Tim Walz has dodged his responsibility,” Dr. Jensen. “He quit on the cops, he quit on the National Guard, he quit on the State Patrol, he quit on the elderly, he quit on the young, he quit, quit, quit, but we will not quit.”

Jensen and Walz held dueling bus tours the Saturday before Tuesday's election (KSTP).

Election Day is on Tuesday.