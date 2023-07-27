Cafe in Ramsey will focus on fighting human trafficking, supporting survivors

A local organization plans to open a cafe in Ramsey to fight human trafficking in Minnesota.

The Stories Foundation already raised enough money to buy the lot at the corner of Sunwood Drive and Yolite Street. Now their next goal is to start building.

This lot is empty now, but Stephanie Page, Stories Foundation’s executive director, is hoping it fills a void in Minnesota.

“We want to build a give-back cafe,” Page said.

Soon the Storyteller Cafe will stand tall in Ramsey.

“All the profits will go to survivor support, awareness and community engagement,” Page said.

Page is drafting a new chapter in the city by creating a safe space. On the second floor of the cafe, there will be apartments available for the most vulnerable survivors.

“People don’t realize they’re being trafficked because we’ve normalized abusive and manipulative relationships,” Page said.

Through her foundation, Page works with victims of human trafficking. She said most come from small rural communities or suburbs in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Page explained they’re often trafficked by someone close to them like a parent or trusted adult.

“We’re having people sold here in Minnesota from 10, 20, 30 times a night,” she said. “Fifteen is the average age.”

Page said more resources are needed in the state to give survivors hope after a life of exploitation.

She said the cafe can be a solution.

“It will create future sustainable options for people to actually get the help they need to live their lives,” Page said.

The organization already raised half of the $1 million they need to start building, but they need to fundraise the remaining amount to break ground. Donations will go toward getting the project off the ground.