Businesses focused on outdoor activities hoping winter weather sticks around

As the temperatures get colder, businesses who profit during the winter are hoping the winter weather sticks around.

Theodore Wirth Park is hoping for the normal foot traffic to return as winter temperatures make their way back to Minnesota.

“We’re just going for a nice night ski while we’re back from college,” Michele Nguyen, skier, said.

It’s not the winter reunion two friends visiting home from college were hoping for.

“It’s been just way too warm lately,” Nguyen said.

Workers at Theodore Wirth Park believe because of the weather, a lot of the rentals, ranging from snowshoes to snowboards, are staying on the shelves.

“Definitely it’s varied, but there’s been an overall decrease,” Danny Walsh, Loppet manager on duty, said.

Walsh said the record-breaking warmer temps and lack of snow are impacting the interest in snow sports. The trailhead has not opened more than half of their trials because of the lack of snow.

“It’s rare that we’d be making snow at like full speed in approaching mid-January,” Welsh said.

People who thrive in the snow are missing out on the season Minnesota is most known for.

“It’s been really weird. I like to ride my fat bike and ski and stuff. I just haven’t been able to do a lot of that,” Minnesotan Cameron DaCosta said. “Guess it kind of makes me a little stir-crazy because it’s like one of the joys of winter is getting outside.”

But some Minnesotans are running on optimism that the temps will turn around and it will start to feel more like winter.

“I’m hoping it gets a lot colder and we just get a lot more snow, especially with the World Cup coming up,” Nguyen said.

The trail is hosting a World Cup race this spring, so they’re hoping for more snow to hold the event.

The goal is to have all of the ski trails open by Jan. 13, according to the website.