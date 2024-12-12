Burnsville man indicted on 1st-degree murder charge in killing, dismemberment of his 82-year-old mother

A grand jury on Thursday indicted a Burnsville man on first- and second-degree murder charges in connection with the murder of his mother, 82-year-old Sandra Viola Mitteness.

Troy Michael Mitteness, 57, was previously charged with one count of second-degree murder. If convicted of the more serious charge, he’ll get life in prison without the possibility of parole.

As previously reported, Troy told investigators that he fatally stabbed his mother at his Burnsville home in June of 2022 because he had spent all her money and she was getting suspicious.

He then dismembered her body, put the body parts in totes and then discarded them from his moving vehicle as he drove from Burnsville to Appleton.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says Troy’s next court date has not yet been scheduled.