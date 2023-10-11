Burnsville family thankful to be alive after barrage of bullets hits townhome

Round after round after round was fired into the Husolos’ home in Burnsville early Sunday morning.

“Some of them ricocheted off my stereo. They got my Ronnie Milsap 8-track. They went into the ceiling, into the walls,” Kenny Husolo showed where the bullets hit in their front room.

Police report that it’s unknown who fired bullets into three townhomes in the complex along McAndrews Road just east of Interstate 35E.

“I was just getting up to get another cup of coffee, watching TV, when it hit,” Kenny Husolo said. “I was like, ‘Oh boy.’ I knew it, too. After the second shot, it was bang, bang, bang.”

As he took cover in the living room, Kenny Husolo said he went to wake up his wife, Margie, in their bedroom.

“He’s right at my eye level — he scared something out of me — I just freaked out,” Margie Husolo said. “The panic in his voice, I knew it was not a dream.”

A City of Burnsville spokesperson said they are trying to figure out who was the target of the shooting since many people live in the complex.

Kenny Husolo said he was asked by police if he had any enemies. He replied, “Only the devil.”

The family said they keep finding bullet fragments scattered around the home they’ve lived in for more than 10 years.

“When the police came Monday to pick up more of the fragments that we found, we were told then the report said there were 45 bullets that hit this building,” Margie Husolo said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS tried to confirm with Burnsville Police the number of shots fired to see if that was the largest amount at any crime scene this year in the city.

A city spokesperson replied in an email, “As this is an active investigation, we have nothing further at this time.”

The family said they are thankful no one in the townhomes was injured.

“I still get freaked out about it,” Kenny Husolo said. “I hope no one has to go through that.”