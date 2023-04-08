Buck Hill making upgrades ahead of next winter

New additions coming to Buck Hill

While Buck Hill is offering one last day for skiing and snowboarding on Saturday, its winter season is at its end.

However, the business is already looking forward to next season thanks to some upgrades that are in the works.

For the first time in more than 30 years, Buck Hill plans to replace a chair lift. Next winter, the company says the lifts on the main slope will comfortably fit four riders at a time. They’ll be able to take people down the slopes, too, something employees say will be especially helpful for events like weddings.

Additionally, new lift support poles will be put in place and will take up less space, creating more usable terrain for skiing and snowboarding.

Finally, a nice, new ski patrol building is planned for the top of the hill and will include an area for visitors to overlook the lake.

Officials say the renovations are already underway and Buck Hill isn’t expecting them to disrupt any summer activities. If all goes according to plan, visitors will be able to enjoy the upgrades next winter.

This rendering shows the planned Buck Hill ski patrol building with an overlook for guests. (Courtesy: Buck Hill)