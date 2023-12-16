Brown County crash leaves 2 dead

Two people are dead after a crash in Brown County early Saturday morning.

According to an MN State Patrol incident report, a 2015 Dodge Dart was going south on Highway 15 when it collided with a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee going north near 110th Street in Linden Township at 2:36 a.m.

Both the driver of the Dodge, 33-year-old Aaron Brant Gronau, and the Jeep, 28-year-old Luis Hector Perez, died as a result.

The incident report states that the road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.