Brooklyn Park’s plan to convert an ice rink into basketball courts ignites heated debate

Debate over Brooklyn Park Community Center

City leaders secured state funding but say plan “not official”

The City of Brooklyn Park received $5 million from the Minnesota Legislature to update its community center, specifically, to create some city-owned basketball courts, something the city does not presently have.

The addition of three courts, as approved by lawmakers this spring, would come at the cost of one of two ice rinks at the Community Activity Center, and it’s sparked debate among residents.

Sarah Fercho, president of the 86-member Three Rivers Figure Skating Club, says she first heard about the proposal to convert one ice arena into three basketball courts after the funding was requested. Soon after, it was approved.

The plan went through the city’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission — which “studies issues relative to public parks and recreation,” according to the Brooklyn Park website — in Nov. 2022, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brad Tullberg in an interview on Monday, adding, it was not a “robust community engagement that we would have typically.”

“And again, it was a project being considered given the trends that we had been seeing in our ice rentals,” Tullberg continued.

Fercho said — as a nonprofit — without two rinks, the club’s fundraising events would take a “significant” hit.

“In the grand scheme of things, there are many more users that are impacted in many different ways,” she said, adding, “Totino Grace, for example, would be totally not be able to use this space.”

Totino-Grace High School Activities and Transportation Director Mike Smith confirmed that to be true in an email to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday.

“The impact this decision would have on Totino-Grace is that we would be forced out,” Smith added.

“With only 1 sheet of ice there is no possible way that the Brooklyn Park Community Activity would be able to be our home arena.”

Presidents of both the Osseo Maple Grove Hockey Association and Champlin Park Youth Hockey also expressed they would anticipate negative effects by the loss of a rink, calling the expected impact “significant” and “a sad day for hockey families,” respectively.

On the other hand, Brooklyn Park currently has no city-owned hoops. There is a gym in the community center, but it belongs to the National Guard, which splits time with the public.

About a dozen residents in recent public comment to the Brooklyn Park City Council last week said the change would be overdue.

“It’s important to our community, important to me, it is important to the families that I serve, and we are asking that you do the right thing,” shared Monique Stumon, director of the School Readiness Learning Academy.

The city needs basketball courts, Fercho agreed. The problem, she said, is that few people knew that the community’s ask for courts would become an either-or scenario.

The debate has been centered around the $5 million that the city received from the Legislature this spring, specifically set aside for that rink to courts conversion. Use of the funding, as written, is restricted to that, a spokesperson for the bill authors confirmed on Monday.

Even so, Tullburg on Monday — and Mayor Hollies Winston during the Oct. 23 city council meeting — maintained that the plan is not “set in stone.”

“We have been in contact with our legislative folks about the potential to amend the language,” Tullberg said.

Asked to explain the “change of heart” after the funding was secured, Tullberg said, “We’re considering other options, just as the community has come forth saying — requesting us to look at additional options besides converting the ice arena, and so we’ve embarked on that process.”

The city is considering creating a separate gym and keeping both ice rinks as an option, Tullberg said, adding that the $5 million is roughly a third of the funding that would be needed for the conversion and all other building updates.