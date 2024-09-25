Brooklyn Park public works director arrested on rape charges in Georgia

Brooklyn Park’s public works director was arrested in Atlanta earlier this month and is facing charges in connection with a suspected rape, court records show.

Daniel J. Ruiz, of S. Paul, faces counts of rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and battery in Fulton County, Georgia.

Jail records show Ruiz was arrested on Sept. 8. He was granted a bond of $80,000, according to court documents. He was released from custody on Sept. 17.

A criminal warrant states the reported rape occurred in the early hours of Sept. 8 at the Club Wyndham Atlanta hotel on Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest. At one point, the victim tried to escape the hotel room, but Ruiz forced her back inside and continued the assault, according to court records.

Ruiz’s next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

In a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a city spokesperson confirmed Ruiz is still a city employee and is on family and medical leave.

“City leadership is reviewing personnel policies to determine whether any City policies apply relative to this incident,” the spokesperson added.

KSTP has reached out to Ruiz and his lawyer for comment and will update this story if one is received.