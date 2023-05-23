Brooklyn Park picks violence interrupter after pausing last agreement because of ‘pending state investigation’

After canceling plans to hire an unlicensed security company to handle their violence interruption work, the city of Brooklyn Park has found their public safety partner.

In a 6-0 vote in favor, including Mayor Hollies Winston, The Village BP was selected to receive the $600,000 contract for the rest of the year.

According to city data, The Village BP was awarded a one-month contract – from April 22 to May 22 – to be the city’s violence interrupters, a deal that was worth $50,000. During Monday night’s city council meeting, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said the department has worked with this group and that it has his confidence.

“The police department is proud of the role that they have, but I’ve longed contended the police department can only do so much [and that] it takes a community to make it safe, and it take the leaders of that community [as well],” Chief Bruley said.

For about 15 minutes, The Village BP made their pitch to city leaders – pointing out they’re not just out in the community to curb crime but to connect people with needed resources through community partners.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in April, the city of Brooklyn Park first approved Men In Black Security – an unlicensed security company – to handle this work. But, the city said it was “pausing” that partnership after learning new information.

Chief Bruley said during Monday’s city council meeting the deal was dropped because the city learned Men In Black Security was part of a pending state investigation.

The Village BP was part of Men In Black Security’s original pitch to Brooklyn Park as a partner in their work, but according to The Village BP’s chief executive officer, Tekoa Cochran, that partnership is over.

While the group was just awarded the contract, throughout Monday’s presentation, Cochran stressed their work has already started and are ready to continue.

“It was a rocky road,” Cochran told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “But, the thing is, when I was called upon to fill the shoes until the city [knew] who they were going to go with, I stood up as a community member, as all community members should, and rose to the occasion.”

Some of the work by The Village BP was done at Huntington Place, an apartment complex where they told city leaders they helped reduce the violent crime rate – something Chief Bruley backed up at the city council meeting.