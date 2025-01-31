Brooklyn Center police investigating fatal hit-and-run

A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car late Thursday night in Brooklyn Center.

Brooklyn Center police say officers responded to the 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue around 10:22 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man. Life-saving measures were performed but the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was hit by a vehicle that did not stop at the scene.

Police talked with multiple witnesses and were assisted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Brooklyn Center police are asking for the public’s help regarding the vehicle or person involved in this incident. Anyone with information should call Hennepin County Dispatch at either 911 or 952-258-5321 and ask to speak with the Brooklyn Center Police Department.