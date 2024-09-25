Brett Favre diagnosed with Parkinson’s; expert reflects on connection to brain trauma

In the midst of getting questioned by lawmakers on Capitol Hill surrounding possible misuse of welfare funds, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

The personal note was brief, unexpected and made while Favre was explaining his involvement in the spending of tens of millions of dollars in money that was supposed to go to some of the poorest families in Mississippi.

Favre, nicknamed ‘The Gunslinger,’ played 20 years in the National Football League and was known for both his ability to make big plays and take big hits. In retirement, Favre has acknowledged that while playing, he didn’t realize how dangerous the game is and believes he experienced hundreds, maybe thousands, of concussions.

There is no cure for the neurodegenerative disorder that, over time, impacts mobility and the brain.

“Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, and it’s the fastest growing,” Kevin Webb-Kay, MD, of Park Nicollet Struthers Parkinson’s Center told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“We know that professional football players, or people who played football seriously, have a somewhat higher incidence of Parkinson’s, as well as things that look like Parkinson’s,” Webb-Kay added.

Studies shared by the Parkinson’s Foundation back that up.

According to a 2020 study, “Having a single concussion increased the risk of developing PD by 57%.”

“How safe is safe enough,” Webb-Kay said about the game of football.

He applauds a local effort underway to reduce the number of concussions at the high school level. Park High School players are required to wear ‘guardian caps’ at practice and games — the caps fit over the helmet and serve as added protection.

As for work for a cure and ways to treat the disease, Webb-Kay feels the most promising work is creating new treatment using what they know about it already but says that’s the furthest goal away. In the next few years, Webb-Kay says they should know more about how medicine we already have can help those living with Parkinson’s.

Also, just as Michael J. Fox’s diagnosis help provide advocacy and support for those living with PD, Webb-Kay hopes Favre sharing his personal battles does the same.