DOJ to announce results of federal probe into Minneapolis Police

The Department of Justice has finished its two-year long pattern and practice investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, multiple sources confirmed to 5 INVESTIGATES.

Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Minneapolis Friday morning to to make a “civil rights announcement,” according to a DOJ press release Thursday morning.

U.S. Attorney Andy Luger will not be at the press conference. A source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to 5 INVESTIGATES that Luger has been “conflicted out” because he previously represented the city of Minneapolis while working for an outside law firm.

Ann Bildsten, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, will be present alongside Garland and other top DOJ officials on Friday, according to the release.

The DOJ launched its investigation after the murder of George Floyd to determine if MPD engages in a pattern of discriminatory policing and excessive force.

The result of the federal investigation comes just two months after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced its court-enforceable agreement with MPD.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O’Hara have been preparing for the federal consent decree for several months. In a recent interview, they said the department anticipates the department will be under federal supervision for several years.

Frey and O’Hara will also be at the press conference on Friday.

This is a developing story.