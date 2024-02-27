Boys are starting to take center stage in competitive dance teams

It’s becoming a trend at dance studios and on dance teams across the state: More and more boys and men are jumping into the ranks.

One Twin Cities studio specializes in training male dancers of all ages, and their all-boys competitive team just brought home the top prize from the regional Precision Art Challenge at the Minneapolis Convention Center over the weekend.

Dance Esteem studio has locations in Plymouth and Eden Prairie and trains one of the largest groups of male dancers in the Midwest.

Studio owner Lindsay Brown says it all started by accident when she started giving lessons to her son Jaxon and some of his friends 15 years ago and the group just kept growing. She says it’s more common for males to train and compete in dancing and it’s about time,

“Who doesn’t like music? Everybody loves moving around to music,” Brown said. “We’re giving them a place they can come into and feel that positivity.”

There are 80 boys and men who train at Dance Esteem. Their ages range from 3 to 18 years.