Bodycam video shows St. Paul shooting that killed man, hurt officer

Five days after a shooting that hurt a police officer and also seriously wounded a man who later died, the St. Paul Police Department has released body camera footage of the incident.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry and Mayor Melvin Carter are scheduled to publicly release the video and discuss the shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Because it’s still under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the two likely won’t discuss details of the shooting. However, the BCA confirmed the man who was shot, identified as 24-year-old Brandon Daleshaun Keys, died a day later from his injuries.

The officer who was injured, Michael Tschida, a 14-year veteran, was treated at a hospital and released later the same night.

Authorities say police were first called about an order for protection violation at around 2 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 7, after a woman called 911 and said while she was driving, Keys pulled up behind her and started hitting her vehicle with his. The BCA says the woman ultimately stopped her vehicle by the intersection of Cretin and Marshall avenues, and Keys then got out of his vehicle and started walking toward her.

WARNING: The images and language in the video below may be unsettling and offensive to some.

That’s when Tschida arrived at the scene. The BCA says Tschida ordered Keys to the ground but gunshots were fired. Tschida was hit in the leg and fired back at Keys, who was hit in the head.

The video shows Tschida get out of his squad with his gun drawn, ordering Keys to get on the ground. Keys, standing behind a blue sedan and next to a silver minivan, slowly walks behind the sedan and ducks before briefly popping up and firing at least one shot at Tschida, who returns fire.

Tschida appears to fire two or three shots, and Keys then falls to the ground behind the sedan.

Tschida’s bodycam shows that he approached Keys about 1 minute and 20 seconds after the exchange of gunfire, right as another police squad gets to the scene.

Court records show that Keys had three prior misdemeanor charges for violating a domestic abuse order of protection, all in 2019.

“While only one piece of a complex investigation, I hope the release of these videos provides some answers to Mr. Key’s family as they grieve their loved one,” St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said. “We know the events that transpired last Thursday afternoon will have lasting effects on our community, our first responders to include our officers, paramedics, dispatchers, and our professional staff. Healing is a process that takes time, patience, and support. We stand together as one community and will do everything we can to support one another while the BCA completes its investigation.”

