Bodycam video shows Ramsey County K-9 Deputy making dangerous arrest

It became a busy late November weekend for Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputy Andre Jerome and his K-9 partner, “Sonny.”

It started with a short pursuit of a suspect wanted for, “violent warrants” and ended with two other busts, which put three suspects behind bars without injuries to the suspects or law enforcement personnel.

“It started out normal and all of sudden a kind of chaos broke loose. Guy fled from a traffic stop,” said Deputy Jerome. “People don’t like to mess with the dog, usually. I mean I wouldn’t. But, an awesome deterrent, right there.”

Jerome said Sonny tracked the suspect through some woods and he was taken into custody without incident near Highway 96 in Ramsey County, adding that Sonny played an important role like other K-9 deputies.

“They definitely have hearts of a warrior. Again, I mean, they go wherever we go.,” said Jerome.

Sonny had two legs broken in 2022 while apprehending a felon and spent one year in rehabilitation before returning to his patrol with Deputy Jerome.