Bodies of girl, woman found in vehicle at Rum River Central Park; injured boy dies at hospital

An investigation is underway in Ramsey after authorities say they found the bodies of two people in a parked SUV and a third person died at a hospital.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and members of the Ramsey Police Department were called to Rum River Central Park in Ramsey just before 10 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, a woman and girl were found dead inside a vehicle. In addition, authorities say an injured boy was also inside. Although he was taken to an area hospital, the boy later died.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office believes the deaths are from an isolated incident, and there’s no known threat to the community.

The names and ages of the three people who died, as well as their exact causes of death, haven’t been released.

Authorities aren’t releasing any other details about the investigation at this time.

