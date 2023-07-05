Bodies of 3 missing people found in Vermillion River

The bodies of three people who went missing Monday night in the Vermillion River have been recovered.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said two of the bodies were found shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday and the third was found about 10 minutes later. All three were found in the area crews had been searching.

Authorities say a family was on the north side of Diamond Island on the Vermillion River near where it feeds into the Mississippi River on Monday night, with one family member fishing and others swimming in the river. However, three swimmers started to struggle in the water and the fisherman went in to help them.

The sheriff’s office said the fisherman got his adult daughter to safety but after he went to help the other two swimmers — a 17-year-old girl and a man — he also went underwater and didn’t resurface.

RELATED: Search mission continues for 3 swimmers who went missing near Red Wing

Emergency crews searched the area for around three hours Monday night, then resumed their search Tuesday morning but didn’t find anything until Wednesday morning.

All three victims are from the same household in Oakdale, the sheriff’s office said. They haven’t yet been publicly identified.