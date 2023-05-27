BNSF train derails in Sauk Rapids

A BNSF train carrying rock derailed near St. Cloud on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for BNSF.

The derailment turned at least six cars on their side around 1 p.m., according to initial reports.

BNSf said no hazmat was involved and there are no injuries. An investigation is currently underway.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the derailment initially blocked three railroad crossings in Sauk Rapids: 2nd Avenue South, 9th Street South and 1st Street South. All railroad crossings are now open to traffic.