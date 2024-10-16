Bloomington School Board to decide fate of elementary school; considering moving students

The Bloomington Public Schools Board is expected to decide later this month whether Washburn Elementary becomes the new center for their early childhood learning programs in the district.

That could mean Washburn’s approximate 300 students would be broken up and moved to Normandale, Poplar Bridge and Valley View elementary schools. “This is family, and we’re losing that,” said Megan Erlandson, parent of a Washburn Elementary student.

Erlandson and a group of parents are trying to urge the school board to keep their children at Washburn.

“I was shocked… honestly,” said Arianna Caauwe, a parent of two students. “Really, really loved Washburn; it was one of the reasons we decided to end up staying and sending our kids to school here.”

Bloomington’s new budget plan calls for consolidating Pond and Southwood early childhood programs to Washburn.

“The low-hanging fruits of cuts school districts have done over the years for us, they were no longer there, know you have to look at those bigger programs,” said Rick Kaufman, executive director of Community Relations and Emergency Management.

The district says they are seeing lower enrollment this year, the loss of pandemic funds and aging early childhood buildings. “It [Washburn] had the largest capacity to consolidate the two early childhood centers — which are sorely outdated, we’d need about $15-20 million each for restructure and refurbishment,” Kaufman said.

The district also cites Washburn’s location to I-35W and Interstate 494, playground and renovated space as other reasons it was selected. “It’s going to have an impact on the parents, students and staff, from a bigger picture it made the most sense,” Kaufman said. Meanwhile, parent Dee Tolbert hopes the school board hears the voices of some Washburn parents.

“Really think things through when making a decision like this,” Tolbert said. “Communicate more and understand it from their perspective… parents and teachers.”

The Bloomington School Board is expected to decide on Washburn at their Oct. 28 meeting.