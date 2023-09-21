Bloomington residents will vote on funding for a new community center in November

When voters in Bloomington go to the polls on November 7, there are three public projects they’ll be asked to weigh in on.

There will be a proposed half-cent sales tax increase on the ballot in November to fund three proposed projects — each one will need to be approved separately.

The first is $20 million to improve the Nine Mile Creek Corridor. Secondly, the city is asking for another $35 million to renovate the Bloomington Ice Garden. And finally, the most ambitious project: $100 million for a new community Health and Wellness Center.

The center may include amenities like community rooms, a walking track, a café, a pool, and a fitness center. The specifics are still to be determined.

“It’s important to note that plans and decisions have not been completed yet, and we would do a significant public engagement project if the project is approved,” said Bloomington Parks and Recreation Director Ann Kattreh.

While some voters are on board, others say they are skeptical.

“I think anything that can bolster a community and serve a community is worth a tax,” said Bloomington resident Barbe Orson.

“I have real concerns because I believe they are going to eliminate the senior center,” said Bloomington resident Robert Brink.

If the community center is given the green light by voters, construction could begin in 2025.