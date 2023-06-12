Bloomington police searching for suspect seen repeatedly running over cat

The Bloomington Police Department said they are searching for a suspect seen running over a cat in a black Kia Soul.

The Tweet from police can be seen below.

We are seeking assistance in identifying the owner of this vehicle and/or driver. The vehicle is a newer black Kia Soul. The driver was seen placing a cat under the front passenger tire and running it over. The driver then circles back and drives over it again. pic.twitter.com/0slTYllIxB — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) June 12, 2023

Police say the driver was seen placing a cat underneath the front passenger tire and running it over, killing it. The driver then circled back and ran the cat over again.

Investigators say this happened at the intersection of 105th Street and Florida Avenue last month.

The vehicle appears to be a newer black Kia Soul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington Police Department Detective Harms at 952-563-4689.