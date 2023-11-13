Bloomington man using drone to help find lost dogs

One Bloomington man is helping people find their lost dogs.

Jon McGowan is using a thermal drone to reunite dogs with their owners.

Recently, McGowan helped find a lost dog in St. Cloud and captured the reunion on camera.

“There are a lot [of] positive comments,” McGowan said. “Some people saying they had tears of joy or the video made them cry. I knew I needed something like this to show people this works. This is an actual valid way to find lost pets.”

McGowan started Integral Camera Solutions as a side gig last spring — he says he doesn’t charge people but accepts donations.