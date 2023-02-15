Bloomington Jefferson cheer team cements dynasty with 4th straight national title

Joe Mazan KSTP
The Bloomington Jefferson High School cheer team celebrates its fourth straight national championship in Orlando, Florida. (Courtesy of Molly Thompson)

There’s a lot to cheer about at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

Last weekend in Orlando, Florida, the school took home its fourth consecutive national cheerleading title. 

Two senior captains say there was a lot of pressure to four-peat and winning the title was a great accomplishment.

“We’ve won so many times, and we wanted to keep that title going,” student Annie Dokken said.

“It’s just a lot of pressure,” student Molly Thompson said. “The expectations are higher, and people are expecting you to win, so it’s a lot to live up to.”

Bloomington Jefferson may soon run out of space in the trophy case — it’s their sixth national cheerleading title in the last seven years.