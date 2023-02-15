Bloomington Jefferson cheer team cements dynasty with 4th straight national title

There’s a lot to cheer about at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

Last weekend in Orlando, Florida, the school took home its fourth consecutive national cheerleading title.

Two senior captains say there was a lot of pressure to four-peat and winning the title was a great accomplishment.

“We’ve won so many times, and we wanted to keep that title going,” student Annie Dokken said.

“It’s just a lot of pressure,” student Molly Thompson said. “The expectations are higher, and people are expecting you to win, so it’s a lot to live up to.”

Bloomington Jefferson may soon run out of space in the trophy case — it’s their sixth national cheerleading title in the last seven years.