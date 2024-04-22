Blaine police: Search for remains of missing woman from 1994 underway following tip

A search for the remains of a woman in a decades-old missing persons case got underway Monday morning following a tip, the Blaine Police Department says.

According to Blaine Police Captain Mark Boerboom, Blaine police got a tip two weeks ago with information about the location of the remains of 30-year-old Tamara Colleen Bradley.

Bradley was last seen on Sept. 30, 1994, when she left work. Her car was found later at a Greyhound bus station in Minneapolis, police say.

Blaine police say the case has been open for 29 years and has been reexamined several times in those nearly three decades.

Blaine police organized a search of the area provided in the tip, the northern part of Laddie Lake Park and just south of 89th Avenue Northeast.

Bradley’s sister, Therese Olson, says the family has been holding out hope for a break in her case for decades.

“It’s necessary, it was really important to me, that this gets resolved,” said Olson. “30 years is a long time to be left hanging without any closure at all.”

The search got underway at 7 a.m. Monday, with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Crime Scene Team and the Anoka County Crime Scene Unit assisting Blaine police with the search. Around two dozen people in total were involved in the search on Monday.

Boerboom says that, as of noon Monday, no remains had been located.

Law enforcement officials search for Tamara Colleen Bradley in Blaine on April 22, 2024. (KSTP-TV)