Big night for Little Falls as movie theater has grand reopening

By KSTP

It’s the beginning of a new era for downtown Little Falls following the grand reopening of The Falls Theatre.

Throughout the weekend, the theater is celebrating with movie and popcorn deals — Friday night had a ribbon cutting and screening of the first movie every played at The Falls, ‘The Nuisance’ back in 1933.

Fittingly, the theater charged $0.50 a ticket for Friday’s show and used original ticket stubs that were found during the renovation.

“We’ve had a lot of folks come through look at the theater, tour groups, local organizations, and the anticipation has been the [most exciting] single most thing… and here we are,” Philip Prosapio, who’s part of the family that owns The Falls Theatre, said.

Prosapio says the restoration took a year, with the work beginning exactly a year ago Friday. He also said the family plans to build an attached restaurant soon for folks wanting dinner and a movie.

The guest of honor for the grand opening was Doris Miller, who not only was born the same year the theater opened but worked there in the 40’s and 50’s.

“[It’s] making Little Falls’ downtown alive again,” Miller told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“It was a very special night — it brought back so many memories,” she added.

And while the movie played on the first night was from the 30’s, moving forward new releases will be screened.