Big Lake teen rescued on the soccer field sidelines thanks first responders

A Big Lake teen is alive and healthy tonight, thanks to the quick thinking and response of citizens and emergency responders on the sidelines of a soccer game.

The call came from Liberty Elementary School in Big Lake, Minnesota, where 13-year-old soccer player Kaidin Hartse had blacked out on the sidelines of his soccer game.

It turns out, Kaidin had an unknown, pre-existing heart condition.

Two parents from the opposing team performed CPR until Big Lake Police Officers Tyler Hecht and William Saliterman arrived. They used a defibrillator and did chest compressions until ambulances arrived.

“It was confusing. We didn’t know what was going on at first, then it got scary,” said Kaidin’s dad, Glenn Hartse.

“They knew what they were doing. The training kicks in,” he said.

“I’m very grateful,” Kaidin said.

Not only did Kaidin make a full recovery, he finally met many of the men and women who saved his life at last week’s Big Lake City Council meeting.

“The feeling I felt in city council when I watched him walk in. It was a really good feeling seeing him, and see this come full circle,” said Officer Tyler Hecht.

“Making a difference at the critical time in someone’s life, that’s what this job is all about,” said Officer William Saliterman.