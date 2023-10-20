Biden to give speech Thursday night, Department of State issues worldwide caution

President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation Thursday night from the Oval Office, one day after returning from Tel Aviv and as the humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza.

ABC News is airing a special report Thursday night for Biden’s speech, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and last roughly 25 minutes. You’ll be able to watch on KSTP-TV and stream in this article.

As previously reported, Biden is expected to ask for billions of dollars in military help for both Israel and Ukraine.

Since Hamas attacked Israel during the first weekend of October, nearly 3,800 people have been killed in Gaza, with more than 70% of them being children, women and the elderly. Another 1,300 people are believed to be buried under the rubble.

In Israel, the death toll has held steady around 1,400.

Israel has agreed to allow 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into southern Gaza, but first, Egypt has to repair the road into Gaza after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes.

So far, about 17,000 people have been injured across the region.

Meanwhile, the White House says time is running out to prevent Ukraine from losing ground to Russia due to dwindling supplies of weapons.

Late Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of State issued a worldwide caution due to what they called “increased tensions in various locations around the world”, as well as the potential for violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, demonstrations and terrorist attacks. CLICK HERE for all travel advisories.

In its alert, the department said any U.S. citizens who are overseas should use increased caution and stay alert in locations that are frequently visited by tourists.

Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State @StateDept advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased… pic.twitter.com/waIpqmWu2m — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) October 19, 2023

The Department of State also says although commercial flights are limited out of Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, the U.S. government is conducting charter flights for U.S. citizens and is urging anyone who wants to leave the country to use the flights while they continue to be available. Currently, the flights will be available through at least Sunday, Oct. 22.

Any U.S. citizens in Israel, Gaza and Lebanon are asked to fill out the crisis intake form FOUND HERE in case the government needs to contact you. Federal authorities say you only need to fill out the form once, and that filling it out more than that can cause delays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.