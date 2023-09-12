Bethel University student juggles 5 different majors

At Bethel University in the Twin Cities, about 30% of all students are pursuing more than one major — but 23-year-old Michael Opheim is pursuing five different majors.

By the time he graduates from Bethel, he will have earned degrees in computer science, chemistry, math, neuroscience and history.

As you can imagine, his schedule is full and complicated. He tracks it all on a master spreadsheet.

“You have to be self-sufficient so you can organize your own schedule. You need to know how much time certain things will take… plan for that, and then plan some more,” Opheim said.

As of right now, Opheim is planning a career as a software engineer, but he said he might still change his mind. This is his sixth year at Bethel; his plan is to finish in seven.

“I think it’s very unique. I hope it shows I’m willing to take on new tasks and try new things,” he said.