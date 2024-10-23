Bemidji remembers 2 missing teens at candlelight vigil; Police ask for tips

A candlelight vigil is happening Tuesday night in downtown Bemidji to remember two missing teenagers, Jeremy Jourdain and Nevaeh Kingbird.

It was three years ago to the day, when Kingbird, age 15 at the time, vanished.

On Halloween Night, it will mark eight years since 17-year-old Jourdain was last seen in southeastern Bemidji leaving a party.

“Some people would consider them cold cases. We’re not considering them cold cases, as we continually get leads on both Jeremy and Neveah,” said Bemidji Police Detective Sgt. Daniel Seaberg.

Seaberg is the lead investigator on the Kingbird case.

“It’s a very difficult case, to not be able to provide those answers that the family is looking for. That’s what we want to be able to do is provide answers,” Seaberg said.

“Today marks the last time I was able to see my daughter, got to hold her, got to hug her got to speak with her see her face, there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about my daughter,” said Teddi Wind, Nevaeh’s mother.

Law enforcement have held extensive searches for the teenage girl over the years around Bemidji.

Neveah was last seen leaving Southview Terrace Park.

“I’ll search for my daughter until my last breath,” said Wind. “I’ll continue to search for her forever.”

Over the years, police have also searched and chased down leads in Jourdain’s case.

Jourdain was last seen around 6th Street Southeast and Wood Avenue Southeast in Bemidji.

A police tracking dog followed his scent into the middle of a street, leading police to feel he could have gotten into a car.

In our previous reporting, investigators told us the 17-year-old’s phone showed no activity after Jourdain was last seen leaving a party.

“It’s very difficult for us,” said Theresa Jourdain, Jeremy’s mother, who thinks about her son daily. “You’ve got to keep on going.”

Bemidji Police are asking hunters this fall to take time to search for the two teens.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online, where you can remain anonymous.