BCA investigating fatal use of force incident in St. Michael involving Wright County deputy

Officials are investigating a use-of-force incident involving a Wright County deputy in St. Michael on Saturday morning.

A post on X from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said the agency is investigating the incident.

Around 4:45 a.m. a Wright County deputy stopped a car on Ivory Avenue northeast, according to Wright County officials.

The driver of the vehicle got out of the car with a weapon, confronted the deputy, and refused to comply with law enforcement. Officials say the traffic stop resulted in the deputy firing his gun and hitting the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy involved in the incident was placed on administrative leave.

The BCA is investigating. Check back for more updates on this developing story.