BCA identifies St. Paul officers, woman involved in fatal shooting

State officials have publicly identified the woman who died after being shot earlier this week by police, as well as the involved St. Paul officers.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, St. Paul officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Rose Avenue East around 7:15 p.m. on Monday for a suicide in progress.

When officers arrived, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Friday that the woman’s mother yelled for them to come inside, and the officers went to a back room. That’s where they saw a woman, identified Friday as 41-year-old Pepsi Lee Heinl, sitting on the floor, and asked her if she needed help.

Heinl then reportedly reached under a blanket and pulled out a handgun before standing up and pointing it at police, according to the BCA.

That’s when three officers – identified by the state as Chiking Chazonkhueze, Chee Lao and Yengkong Lor- fired their handguns. Chazonkhueze is listed as having three-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience, while Lor has three years and Lao has three months.

Although officers provided aid, according to the BCA, Heinl died at the scene.

The BCA says it is still reviewing body camera video that captured the shooting and will give information to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, which will ultimately decide if formal charges should be filed.