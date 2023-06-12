BCA asks for help finding 2 teens last seen in Prior Lake

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding two teenagers who haven’t been seen or heard from since last month.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 15-year-old Keira Dupey and 13-year-old Kari Steele were last seen leaving a facility in Prior Lake together on May 25.

The BCA believes they may have traveled to St. Paul or the surrounding suburbs.

Dupey is described as being 5-foot-4, around 100 pounds, with black or dark brown hair, possibly with light-colored highlights and brown eyes. Steele is described as 5-foot-2, about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They’re both Native Americans.

Anyone who sees them or has information that could help police find them is asked to call 911 or Prior Lake police at 952-440-3555.