Baby, man killed in 2 of more than 500 crashes across Minnesota on a snowy Wednesday

Although the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 map is showing fairly good travel conditions for drivers across the Twin Cities metro on Thursday morning, that wasn’t the case as snow fell across the state on Wednesday.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday in Northeast Minneapolis, a crash involving several vehicles on I-35W happened near Hennepin Avenue. Traffic management cameras in the area captured video of multiple vehicles, at least two tow trucks and a MnDOT plow.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to 577 crashes between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, with two of them being deadly. A baby boy was killed after a pickup went into a ditch off of I-35 in Owatonna, and a Brainerd man was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County.

There were also injuries in 48 of the crashes across the state.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.